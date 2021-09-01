Loons End August with 4-3 Win

September 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The Great Lakes Loons (56-47) won their third consecutive game Tuesday night, as they began a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-53), with a 4-3 win at Dow Diamond. Gavin Stone highlighted his third start for Great Lakes with seven strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits.

The Loons scored two pivotal runs in the bottom of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie on no hits and four walks from Chase Walter (L, 0-1). In the month of August, Great Lakes is now 4-0 in series debuts on Tuesday.

Aldry Acosta (W, 1-1) and Michael Hobbs poured in the final three innings for the Loons, striking out five batters. Fort Wayne's Zack Mathis homered in the top of the ninth as the only run allowed from the GL duo.

Trailing 1-0 into the fifth, Jonny DeLuca and Joe Vranesh both came in to score on back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning on new TinCaps pitcher Edwuin Bencomo.

Both teams offensively struggled with runners in scoring position. Great Lakes ended Tuesday's game 2-for-12, while Fort Wayne batters were 0-for-5 with runners at second and third.

TinCaps left fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza was the only player in Tuesday's game to finish with multiple hits. Mathis's home run was Fort Wayne's lone extra-base hit.

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne end their season series this week, with the Loons now holding an eight-games-to-five advantage over the TinCaps. A pair of right-handers highlight Wednesday's game, as GL's Hyun-il Choi opposes Fort Wayne's Connor Lehmann. First pitch from Dow Diamond is scheduled fort 7:05 P.M. EDT, beginning with gates opening at 6:00 P.M.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.