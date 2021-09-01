Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient During September 1 Game

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will recognize A Special Wish Foundation - Dayton Chapter as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Wednesday, September 1 against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark. The double-header will start at 5:35 p.m. In addition, half of the 50/50 proceeds will be donated to A Special Wish Foundation.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. It could be a first responder or a volunteer. The Dragons are going to highlight these Community All-Stars at games all summer long.

A Special Wish Foundation is the only wish-granting organization in the United States catering towards both children and adolescents from birth through age 20 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.

Over the past 38 years, the Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation has granted 1,780 wishes, making it the country's largest Special Wish Chapter.

The Dayton Chapter's first wish was a trip to Walt Disney World in January 1984, a theme that has continued even through today as 65 percent of their wishes are to visit Disney. However, the wish child's imagination is allowed to run wild as they pick their special wish. Most special wishes fall under the categories of receiving a special gift, visiting a special place, or meeting a special hero.

"These kids need opportunities just to be kids again," said David Seyer, Executive Director of the Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation.

While A Special Wish Foundation has never had to turn down a wish due to financial support, there is always a need for fundraising to continue granting children their wishes, now more than ever. Due to the pandemic in 2020, all wish granting was put on pause. Due to that halt, the Dayton Chapter is currently working on granting 85 wishes in 2021, nearly double the normal rate of 45 wishes per year.

For going above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Miami Valley, A Special Wish Foundation is being honored as a Dragons Community All-Star.

The Executive Director of a Special wish Foundation - Dayton Chapter, David Seyer, will be attending the game on Wednesday to accept the award for being a Dragons Community All-Star. He will be available to take interviews with the local media.

If you want to support A Special Wish and the Dayton Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation, click here . All Money donated stays local and helps grant local children's wishes.

You can nominate other individuals or organizations that are going above and beyond for the Dayton community at https://www.milb.com/dayton/community/cas.

This event is the fourth of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Presenting sponsors are Flying Ace Express Carwash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony. An additional tribute is schedule for September 3, focused on a different individual or organization who has gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley.

