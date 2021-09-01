Cosby's Scoreless Start Propels Bandits to Shutout Victory

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - After suffering a 10-run loss in game one of the series, the Quad Cities River Bandits evened up the series at one game apiece, topping the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-0 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium behind Christian Cosby's career-high six-inning shutout performance.

As was the case in Tuesday's contest, pitching owned the beginning of the game and saw Cosby and Kernels' starter Sawyer Gipson-Long combine to retire the 21 of the game's first 22 batters with Cosby stranding a Edouard Julien's leadoff single in the fourth.

Quad Cities got its first base runner in the top of the fifth, with Michael Massey walking to begin the frame. Gipson-Long then retired John Rave and Logan Porter with just three pitches, but then, his first offering to Nathan Eaton was sent over the left field wall for a two-run blast and a 2-0 Quad Cities lead.

Cedar Rapids threatened to break into the run column with a Michael Helman's leadoff double in the fifth, but Cosby retired the next three batters in order to retire the side.

The Bandits' righthander concluded his scoreless start with a one-two-three sixth before both team's bullpens took over in the seventh, where Will Klein worked a clean bottom half.

The Q.C. offense briefly came back to life against Denny Bentley in the top of the eighth as Eric Cole's leadoff double was plated via Michael Massey's RBI single to push the Bandits' lead to 3-0.

After Klein worked a second perfect inning in the bottom of the eighth, it was Kasey Kalich who closed the game out and stranded Alex Isola's two-out double in the bottom of the ninth.

Allowing just two hits over six innings and striking out six, Cosby (4-3) got the win for Quad Cities, while Gipson-Long (2-2), who only gave up two runs in six innings of his own, took the loss for Cedar Rapids.

The River Bandits will look to take the lead in the set tomorrow behind Dante Biasi (5-2, 3.67) who will start against Cedar Rapids' Cody Laweryson (1-4, 4.75) at 6:35 p.m. CDT.

