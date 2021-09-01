Snappers Downed By Four-Run Seventh

September 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







APPLETON, WI - The Beloit Snappers (48-56) took a three-run lead into the seventh-inning stretch on Wednesday, but a four-run seventh by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (49-54) gave Beloit a 6-5 loss.

The Timber Rattlers were the first on the board after a monster two-run home run by L.G. Castillo. Beloit countered a half-inning later. Troy Johnson hit an opposite field three-run home run to give the Snappers a 3-2 lead.

The Snappers extended that lead with a pair of homers in the middle of the game, one by Ricky Aracena and the other by Tevin Mitchell. Up 5-2, the Rattlers scored four in the bottom of the seventh inning. A dropped fly ball in centerfield by Connor Scott allowed the go-ahead run to score.

In a 6-5 game, the Rattlers retired six of seven down the stretch to secure the win.

Beloit's Top Performers: Scott had a two-hit night, his fourth straight multi-hit game. Troy Johnston hit his team-leading 13th home run. Mitchell and Aracena each hit just their second home runs with Beloit.

The Snappers are on the road against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday before they are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, September 7th against the South Bend Cubs for the final home stand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.