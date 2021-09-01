Kernels Held Scoreless by Bandit Pitching

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - After scoring 12 runs on Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids Kernels got shut out by the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday evening, 4-0.

The River Bandits took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run home run to left field from Nathan Eaton, his fifth of the season. The lead was never in jeopardy after that.

The River Bandits' pitching staff did the rest, led by starter Christian Cosby. He went six strong innings, giving up just two hits -- only one runner got in scoring position -- and he struck out six batters. Between Cosby, plus relievers Will Klein and Kasey Kalich, they didn't give up any walks.

This was the first time the Kernels had been shutout since July 25.

Both teams will meet up again on Thursday for Big Screen TV Night sponsored by First Federal Credit Union. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

