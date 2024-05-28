Loons Drop Series Opener to Whitecaps, Blanked 4-0 - Whitecaps 4, Loons 0

May 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Both teams had four hits, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (23-23) had two with runners in scoring position, the difference in a 4-0 win over the Great Lakes Loons (26-20) on a 69-degree cloudy Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Jacob Meador pitched four scoreless to start his night, permitting just four base runners. Only one was via a hit in the second inning from the rehabbing Luis Santana.

In the fifth inning, the first walk was issued by the right-hander followed by a Danny Serretti single. After two outs were recorded, Dom Johnson lifted the first pitch he saw to center that fell under the glove of an outstretched Jake Vogel to make it 1-0.

Now, with two in scoring position, Max Anderson grounded a ball to the vacant right side of the infield. Both Serretti and Johnson came home. Michael Martinez took over after that, and after a walk that loaded the bases, the right-hander induced a groundout.

In the next frame, Martinez's 8.1 scoreless inning streak was snapped. Peyton Graham walked on four pitches, stole second base, and then two wild pitches aided him home.

Great Lakes offensively left a runner on in five of the nine innings. In the top of the second two walks and a Dylan Campbell double, helped push Whitecaps starter Carlos Marcano out of the game. He struck out the last two he faced, leaving a bases-loaded spot. Jack Anderson out of the pen struck out Jake Vogel.

The Loons had a two-out hit in the fifth and sixth. A Vogel single in the fifth and a Chris Newell double in the sixth. Newell's double extended his on-base streak to 20 games. Both times, the runner was left on. The last chance was the ninth, where three Loons walked. Gabe Sequeira struck out two and forced a flyout to end things.

Rounding Things Out

Noah Miller extended his on-base streak to 22 games with an eighth-inning single. It is the longest active streak in the Midwest League.

Up Next

The Loons and Whitecaps play game two tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29th. The first pitch is at 11:00 am.

