Dragons Rained-Out on Tuesday, May 28 at Beloit
May 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Beloit, Wisc. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to rain on Tuesday night in Beloit, Wisconsin. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 29 as part of a doubleheader in Beloit. The first game will start at 5:05 pm (EDT). Both games on Wednesday will be seven-inning games.
The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
