Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:35 PM EDT at Beloit)

May 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 l Game # 46

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (22-23) at Beloit Sky Carp (20-24)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.71) vs. RH Jacob Miller (2-3, 3.60)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliates of the Miami Marlins) in the first game of a six-game series. Streaks : The Dragons are 9-4 over their last 13 games. Beloit is 3-13 over their last 16 games.

Last Game: Dayton 15, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons established season highs for most runs in a game, most home runs (4), and largest margin of victory. This was the first time the Dragons had 15 or more runs and 19 or more hits in a game since June 5, 2021 at Lake County. Cam Collier had four hits including a home run, and he became the first Dayton player to score four runs in a game since Brian Rey on August 3, 2022. Hector Rodriguez also had four hits. This was the first time two Dayton players had at least four hits in a game since April 12, 2018 (Jeter Downs and Hendrik Clementina). Carlos Jorge, Victor Acosta, and Sal Stewart also added home runs. It was the first time the Dragons had four different players hit a home run in a game since September 9, 2022 at Lansing, when they had five players hit homers. Jared Lyons struck out 10 over six innings, retiring 17 of the first 18 hitters he faced. For the first time in 2024, Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk in a game.

Last Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .291 batting average (58 for 199); 6.0 runs/game (36 R, 6 G); 7 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 3.12 ERA (49 IP, 17 ER); 5 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for third place, 4 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won back-to-back six-game series for the first time since May 23-June 4, 2023 (at SB-5 of 6; vs. WM-4 of 6).

With a win tonight, the Dragons would reach the .500 mark for the first time since they were 6-6 on April 18.

Over the last four games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.80, allowing seven runs in 35 innings, and only 18 hits with 49 strikeouts.

The Dragons established season highs in the series at Quad Cities for best team batting average in a series (.291) and lowest ERA (3.12).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 11 games is batting .389 (14 for 36) with two home runs, eight RBI, three doubles, and eight walks.

Hector Rodriguez had five games with at least two hits in the six-game set at Quad Cities. He went 12 for 26 (.462) with two doubles and two RBI.

Leo Balcazar went 7 for 11 (.636) in the series at Quad Cities, while Ethan O'Donnell went 7 for 14 (.500) with home run, triple, and 5 RBI.

For just the fourth time since the six-game series format was adopted in 2021, the Dragons had two starting pitchers reach double-digits in strikeouts in the same series as Javi Rivera struck out 11 on Thursday at Quad Cities and Jared Lyons struck out 10 on Sunday. The last time it happened came in 2022, when Connor Phillips (April 29) and Andrew Abbott (May 1) each struck out 10 at Fort Wayne.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA-best among qualifiers in Reds org.)

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts and only three hits.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed three straight scoreless outings covering 7.1 innings (1-0, 1 Sv), allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone five straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 29 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.91) at Beloit LH Emmett Olson (2-1, 3.71)

Thursday, May 30 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (2-2, 6.21) at Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (1-2, 2.84)

Friday, May 31 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (1-3, 6.19) at Beloit LH Thomas White (1-1, 3.18 w/Jupiter)

Saturday, June 1 (7:35 pm): Dayton TBA at Beloit RH Noble Meyer (2-2, 2.65 w/Jupiter)

Sunday, June 2 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons at Beloit RH Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

