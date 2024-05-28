Sky Carp-Dragons Postponed

May 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Tuesday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Chiefs was postponed due to field conditions following Tuesday's deluge.

The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader beginning Wednesday at 4:05 p. m. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any future 2024 Sky Carp game.

The Sky Carp will continue their series with the Dragons through Sunday afternoon. Tomorrow's game is One-Price Waggin' Wednesday! Fans can bring their dog to the park, and all fans can get in the park for $18, which includes a game ticket, soda, hot dog and chips!

