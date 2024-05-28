Lugnuts Plate Two in the Ninth, Walk-off Chiefs

Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs were one out away from a series-opening win Tuesday. Brayan Buelvas changed things with one swing. His double into the right field corner scored a pair of Lansing runs to give the 'Nuts a 4-3 win at Jackson Field.

In the top of the ninth inning, Alex Iadisernia momentarily shaped up to be the game's hero. With two outs in the frame, Iadisernia blooped a single into left off of former Illinois State star Colton Johnson to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

With a runner on second and Lansing down to its last out, a Tyler Bradt wild pitch moved Henry Bolte to third. Then, a walk to Will Simpson opened the door for Buelvas. Bradt was charged with the loss and his second blown save of the year. Tuesday's game marked the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two clubs that the final margin of victory was one run.

Hancel Rincon, who was in search of his fourth consecutive quality start, took the ball for Peoria on Tuesday. A first inning sac fly gave Lansing a 1-0 lead. Rincon responded and did not allow a run over the next three frames, including a 1-2-3 third inning where he punched out the side.

It took until the fifth inning for the Chiefs to break through. With two strikes on Darlin Moquete, the Peoria second baseman was hit by a pitch. He then swiped second and advanced to third on a throwing error. A sharp single by Zach Levenson, one of his three hits, plated Moquete to tie the score. Moquete scored all three Peoria runs on Tuesday.

The tie was short lived. Jonny Butler led off the home half of the fifth with a line drive homer to right to boost the Lugnuts back in front 2-1. Rincon worked into the sixth inning Tuesday, but finished one out short of qualifying for a quality start.

Peoria tied the game again in the seventh against a Lansing bullpen that has struggled for much of 2024. After back-to-back singles, Iadisernia brought home Moquete with a sacrifice fly.

Lansing had a chance to again retake the lead in the bottom of the seventh, but Tanner Jacobson wiggled out of trouble. With the bases loaded and one out, Jacobson coaxed a foul pop out and a groundout to keep the game tied. Jacobson has allowed just one earned run in the month of May and has gone six consecutive outings without surrendering a tally.

Tuesday's walk-off defeat marked the second walk-off loss in 2024.

The series continues Wednesday morning from Lansing. Left-hander Brycen Mautz is the probable starter for Peoria. First is set for 11:05 A.M. EST/10:05 A.M. CST.

