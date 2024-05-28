'Caps Lash Loons, 4-0

May 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff escaped a pair of bases-loaded jams while Dom Johnson and Max Anderson delivered big swings en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Johnson and Anderson combined for three RBI on a pair of base hits - two of just four hits for the 'Caps in the game - as Whitecaps pitchers compiled 12 strikeouts while holding the Loons to an 0-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Great Lakes loaded the bases with none out in the top of the second inning, as 'Caps starting pitcher Carlos Marcano posted back-to-back strikeouts before reliever Jack Anderson finished the job, punching out Loons center fielder Jake Vogel to keep the game tied at 0-0. Anderson followed the second by retiring six-straight hitters through the third and fourth before the 'Caps offense broke out in the fifth - as Max Anderson followed an RBI double by Dom Johnson with a two-run single - taking the 3-0 lead. West Michigan added a vital insurance run in the sixth inning as Peyton Graham came home on a wild pitch, increasing the lead to 4-0. 'Caps reliever Chris Mauloni allowed just one hit through two scoreless frames before closer Gabe Sequeira finished the deal in the ninth, inducing a bases-loaded flyout by Great Lakes shortstop Noah Miller to put the finishing touches on the 'Caps shutout win.

The 'Caps improve to 23-23 on the season, while the Loons fall to 26-20. 'Caps reliever Zack Hess (1-0) picks up his first win of the year, tossing two scoreless frames with a strikeout as Loons starter Jacob Meador (0-2) suffers his second loss, giving up three runs through 4.2 innings of work. The Whitecaps have proven to be successful over the Loons this season, winning five out of the seven times these two teams have met. The Whitecaps are now just 3.5 games away from the top spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division. Four 'Caps relievers combined to throw 7.1 scoreless frames to help guide West Michigan to its seventh consecutive Tuesday victory to open the season.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons with a Wednesday morning contest at 11:00 am. Pitcher Jaden Hamm, owner of the lowest ERA in the Midwest League at 1.04, takes the mound for West Michigan against the Loons Chris Campos. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:45 am on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

