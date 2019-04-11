Lookouts Use Hits and Pitching in Win

Last night the Lookouts bats worked nine to the plate in the sixth inning scoring four runs leading to the 6-2 win Over the Jackson Generals. A four hit barrage including starting pitcher Tejay Antone's first hit of the season turned the game around. Antone would work into the bottom of the sixth and left after a two run home run made it a two run game. The Generals were retired all but once the rest of the way. Taylor Trammell had a four hit night and Luis Gonzales added three. Reliever Joel Kuhnel would strike out six of the last seven batters than came to the plate to finish the game. Friday the Lookouts send RHP-Tony Santillan (0-0,1.80) to the mound to face RHP-Riley Smith (0-1, 11.25). Follow the game on 98.1 The Lake at 6:50 EDT and at MiLB.com.

