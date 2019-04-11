Home Runs Good and Bad

April 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Lookouts belted two home runs early in last night's game. Gavin LaValley gave the Lookouts the lead with his first home run of the season then Ibanel Isabel hit his first of the season in the fourth. That's the good....the bad occured with one on in the bottom of the fourth when Jazz Chisholm smacked a two run tripper to tie the game. That was followed up in the fifth with Pavin Smith belting his first of the year for the lead. The Lookouts were held to just four runners on base after the fourth and lost 4-2 in Jackson. Game two Thursday and the Lookouts go with RH-Troy Santillan (0-0,1.80) and the Generals counter with RH-Emilio Vargas (0-0,1.80). Air tme onf 98.1 The Lake is set for 6:50 EDT.

