Generals Gameday: April 11 vs. Chattanooga

Jackson Generals (3-3)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (2-3)

Thursday, April 10 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #7 | Home Game #2 | First Half Game #7

Generals Starter: RHP Emilio Vargas (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Tejay Antone (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) in their first home series of 2019, one of two five-game sets they'll play against the Lookouts in the First Half. Last year, the Generals went 9-11 against the Lookouts, but those contests happened when Chattanooga was still affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. (Chattanooga and Pensacola flipped affiliations in the fall.)

Top Opponent Prospects: OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Tony Santillan, C Tyler Stephenson, OF Jose Siri, OF TJ Friedl, LHP Scott Moss, 1B Ibandel Isabel, RHP Ryan Hendrix, SS Alfredo Rodriguez

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, rallied for a 4-2 comeback victory on Wednesday, winning their home opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (3-3) improved to 2-0 in series victories this season and 2-0 when scoring four runs or more. Right-hander Bo Takahashi (1-0, 3.60 ERA) worked five innings for the Generals, striking out seven hitters without giving up a walk. At the plate, the Generals drew power from infielders Pavin Smith and Jazz Chisholm. Both players launched their first Double-A homeruns.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Emilio Vargas goes for his first win of the year after taking no decision at Jacksonville in an extra-innings loss. Chattanooga RHP Tejay Antone tries to even the series for the Lookouts. Antone went 20-9 over 42 starts at High-A Daytona in 2016 and 2018 while missing the 2017 season entirely.

ONE'S NOT ENOUGH, WE NEED TWO: Generals Jazz Chisholm and Pavin Smith both went yard last night, marking their first Double-A home runs. It's the second time in their careers that they've homered in the same game, with that feat last being accomplished on August 31, 2018 with High-A Visalia.

BULLPEN BOOMING: Jackson's relief corps is on a roll right now. The Generals bullpen has gone 14.0 innings (4/6-4/10) without allowing a run to score. They now have multiple pitchers with holds (Ryan Atkinson, Tyler Mark) and saves (Kevin Ginkel, Michael Kohn) through the season's first six games.

