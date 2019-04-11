Big Sixth Inning Swings Chattanooga Past Generals

April 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell victim to a boom-or-bust result for the third game in a row, falling 6-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson on Thursday. The Generals (3-4) scored their only runs via homer for the third consecutive game, allowing Chattanooga (4-3) to even the series at one game apiece.

In his second start of the year, Emilio Vargas again came away with no decision despite a solid showing. The 22-year-old went five scoreless innings against the Lookouts, helped out by a bases-loaded, inning-ending double play in the top of the first. Vargas struck out four men without a walk and allowed only four hits in total, but the bullpen arms that followed him did not get away cleanly. Bud Jeter (0-1, 13.50 ERA) lasted only two third of an inning against the Lookouts, gouged by two-run singles from Luis Gonzalez and Tejay Antone that glanced off the gloves of infielders behind Jeter. Damien Magnifico cleaned up the mess by stranding a pair of inherited runners, finishing the frame and then steering the Generals through the seventh.

Mason McCullough's strong start to the year hit a speed bump in the eighth, as his one-inning appearance began with a leadoff first-pitch single by Brantley Bell and a four-pitch walk Luis Gonzalez. Both of those runners eventually came in to score on singles from TJ Friedl and Taylor Trammell, two of 13 singles that Chattanooga picked up on the night. Lucas Luetge worked a scoreless ninth, but the Jackson offense never broke out.

The Generals collected only two hits through the first five frames against Chattanooga righty Tejay Antone (1-0, 4.09 ERA), who lasted into the sixth. A two-run blast off the bat of Jamie Westbrook cut the Chattanooga lead to 4-2 in the sixth, but the Lookouts' Johendi Jiminian and Joe Kuhnel retired 11 of the next 12 hitters to stifle the home side. Jackson finished 0-for-3 with men in scoring position, and their streak of innings without a non-homer run grew to 31.1 innings.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:05 pm CT Friday (4/12) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

RHP Sam Lewis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

UP AND COMING AT THE BALLPARK:

April 10-14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Cincinnati Reds)

...featuring "All We Do Is Win" Night (April 13), celebrating Jackson's 2018 league title!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Southern League Stories from April 11, 2019

