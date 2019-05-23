Lookouts Topple Barons, 7-3

It was all around team as Chattanooga nabbed their third win a row, beating out the Birmingham Barons 7-3

The Lookouts rode the wave off of RHP Tejay Antone's six strong innings, as he only gave up two runs, and fanned seven batters. His solid outing earned him his fifth win and fifth quality start of the year.

Calten Daal got the Lookouts on the board early in the second inning with an RBI base knock to put them up 1-0. Then Ibandel Isabel added two more to the lead in the third inning, with another home run as Chattanooga led 3-0. That is his third consecutive game with a dinger, as he overtook the Southern League lead in home runs.

As the Barons struck back with a trio of runs to tie it up, the Lookouts rallied to a 5-3 lead thanks to a Mitch Nay go-ahead double to score Taylor Trammell & Isabel.

The Chattanooga pen was stellar on the mound as they cruised through three scoreless innings, while striking out six batters. LHP Juan Martinez entered in the ninth and shut the door to earn his first save on the year.

The Lookouts are back at it tomorrow for Fireworks Friday as RHP Jordan Johnson (0-5, 6.55 ERA) takes the bump against LHP Kyle Kubat (4-1, 1.31 ERA).

