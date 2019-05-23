Wahoos Set Season High in Hits in 10-5 Victory over Tennessee

Much like Wednesday night, the Blue Wahoos fell behind early on Thursday evening in Tennessee against the Smokies.

But this time, they hit back in the biggest way.

Every Blue Wahoos batter had at least one hit as Pensacola produced a season-high 15 hits in a 10-5 win at Smokies Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos (29-18) put up a trio of crooked innings, erasing an early 3-0 deficit by scoring four times in the second, twice in the fifth, and three times in the sixth. Four Wahoos had multiple hits, led by Travis Blankenhorn (3-5, 3 RBI, 3 R) and Jaylin Davis (3-4, HR, 2 R).

On the mound, Blue Wahoos starter Sean Poppen had his shortest outing of the season, exiting after giving up three runs on five singles in the first inning.

Williams Ramirez replaced him in the second and worked the next three innings, allowing just one hit to earn his first win in his second game with the Wahoos.

After falling behind 3-0, the offense immediately responded, scoring four runs in the second to take the lead. Taylor Grzelakowski led off with a walk. Caleb Hamilton singled. Mark Contreras followed with an RBI double. With two out, Travis Blankenhorn smashed a two-run double. Alex Kirilloff followed with a single to score Blankenhorn.

After the Blue Wahoos answered with those four runs in the second, the game stayed that way until the fifth inning.

In that frame, the Blue Wahoos padded their lead with two out. With Blankenhorn on second base after a leadoff single, Davis walked. Grzelakowski followed with a two run-double down the right field line to score both runners.

After the Smokies added a run in their half of the fifth, the Blue Wahoos answered with three more runs in the sixth inning. Jordon Gore's one-out double scored Joe Cronin, who had hit a one out single. Blankenhorn then singled home Gore. Blankenhorn moved to second on Kirilloff's walk, then scored on Mitchell Kranson's single.

Relievers Ryan Mason and Cody Stashak continued their superb finishes by keeping the Smokies scoreless in the final three innings. The pair allowed just one hit.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Wahoos and Smokies will continue their five-game series tomorrow evening in Tennessee at 6:00 PM. Jorge Alcala (5-1, 4.09), the #18 prospect in the Twins system, is scheduled to start for Pensacola against Cubs #8 prospect Justin Steele (0-4, 9.33 ERA).

