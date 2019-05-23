Florida A&M and Southern University to Play Free Exhibition Doubleheader at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos are on the road this weekend, but Pensacola baseball fans will still have the opportunity to enjoy baseball at award-winning Blue Wahoos Stadium. Florida A&M University, the 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions, will take on Southern University, the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference champs, in a Saturday afternoon exhibition doubleheader in Pensacola hosted by the Blue Wahoos and Pensacola Sports as both teams prepare to play in the NCAA Regional Tournament. The doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 with gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium opening at 11:30 AM. Tickets are free to the public.

"We're proud to have the opportunity to host two championship collegiate baseball teams this weekend at Blue Wahoos Stadium," Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith said. "Our mission as an organization is to give back to our community and make Pensacola the best place to live on earth. Being able to provide our fans the chance to enjoy our community's ballpark and watch two great college teams for free helps us take a step towards achieving that goal."

Florida A&M University (27-32), located in Tallahassee, rose from the elimination bracket in the MEAC conference tournament, winning four consecutive games to take home the title by beating Norfolk State twice on the tournament's final day. Led by two-time MEAC Coach of the Year Jamey Shouppe, the Rattlers went 14-10 in conference play during the 2019 season. In its proud baseball history, the FAMU baseball program has produced multiple major leaguers, most notably Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and six-time National League stolen base leader Vince Coleman.

Southern University (30-19), located in Baton Rouge, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference title with a commanding 15-0 win over Alabama State in the conference's championship game last week. Led by head coach Kerrick Johnson, Southern posted a 15-5 record in conference play in 2019, best in the SWAC West Division. The Jaguars baseball program has produced 13 Major Leaguers, including Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

By winning their conference tournaments, both teams have secured an automatic bid in the 2019 College World Series Regional Tournament. Tournament seeding and brackets will be released on May 27 with Regional play beginning on May 31.

