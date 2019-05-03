Lookouts Power Past Barons Behind Big Second Inning

May 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (13-13) used a five-run second inning to defeat the Birmingham Barons (11-17) by an 8-1 final Friday night at Regions Field.

The Lookouts batted around in the second and plated five runs on just a pair of hits. Barons left-hander Kodi Medeiros hit two batters and walked one, while Ramon Torres and Luis Basabe each committed an error in the inning.

Medeiros (L, 0-4) worked through six, but remains winless since he joined the Barons via trade July 26, 2018. The Lookouts tagged the southpaw with six runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out five in the loss.

A solo shot off the bat of Luis Gonzalez represented the lone run of the game for the Barons, who managed just four hits total. Lookouts left-hander Victor Payano (W, 1-0) collected his first win of the season in relief of starter Rob Wooten, who departed the game after being struck with a hard-hit comebacker in the fourth.

Birmingham has scored three runs or fewer in nine of its past 11 games, all of which have resulted in losses.

The Barons and Lookouts will continue their series Saturday night at Regions Field as Birmingham left-hander Bernardo Flores (1-3, 2.77) opposes Chattanooga right-hander Tejay Antone (2-2, 4.15). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Coverage of Saturday's game will begin at 6:15 p.m. on WJOX-AM 690.

