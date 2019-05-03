Hitting Missing as Generals Fall in Tennessee Twin-Bill

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, continued their search for offensive consistency on Thursday night, coming up short twice against the Tennessee Smokies in a pair of defeats. The 5-1 and 5-2 losses to the Smokies (14-12) at Smokies Stadium dropped the Generals (13-13) a game behind Tennessee in the Southern League North division standings.

Game 1: Tennessee 5, Jackson 1 (Completion of suspended game from April 19)

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning of a game suspended due to weather, the Generals resumed play by handing the ball to reliever Bud Jeter on the restart. With one out and a man aboard, Jeter struck out Robel Garcia, but he conceded a two-out walk to PJ Higgins, and Roberto Caro drove in Higgins and baserunner Jared Young to extend the Smokies' lead to 4-1. Young chipped in an RBI single in the fourth, building a four-run margin that Jackson never threatened. Jeter allowed two runs on six hits over three and two thirds innings, striking out four while walking one. Tyler Mark finished the game with two scoreless innings.

Jackson's lineup was held to an 0-for-3 mark with men in scoring position, failing to score a run over the final six innings of the contest. The Generals did not earn any walks and picked up only one extra-base hit after the second inning. The Generals got the lead-off hitter aboard in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, but two of those three frames ended with ground-ball double-plays two batters later. Jeffrey Baez's solo homer in the second inning, hit back on April 19, was the lone tally. Baez went 2-for-4, while Galli Cribbs went 2-for-3 with a double.

Game 2: Tennessee 5, Jackson 2 (Final - 7 Innings)

Throwing the second game in the twin-bill, Bo Takahashi (2-2, 5.91 ERA) got bogged down in the first inning and could never climb out of the hole. He gave up a lead-off walk to Charcer Burks, and three batters later, PJ Higgins drove in Burks with an RBI single. Vimael Machin singled next to put two men on, and Jhonny Pereda lined a ball to the wall in left field that brought home Higgins for a 2-0 lead.

Strong defense helped out Takahashi on two occasions, with an outfield relay to the plate ending the first inning (Jamie Westbrook through Jazz Chisholm to catcher Dominic Miroglio), and a 5-3-5 double play between Pavin Smith and Drew Ellis closing the second inning. Nonetheless, Takahashi gave up extra base hits in the third and the fourth that created runs, posting his third consecutive outing of four or fewer innings. Takahashi exited after three and one-third innings, charged with four runs on six hits and three walks. Damien Magnifico, Tyler Matzek, and Junior Garcia finished the last two and two-thirds innings without allowing a hit, though Matzek was charged with a run after allowing three walks in the fifth.

Facing Tennessee lefty Justin Steele, the Generals were held to a single hit over the first four innings, a first-inning double by Jamie Westbrook. Jackson had some chances later in the contest, but a bases-loaded strikeout in the fifth and an inning-ending baserunning blunder in the sixth did not help Jackson's chances. The Generals scored their only runs on a trio of walks, a single, and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before a flyout with two men on base ended their evening. Drew Ellis had the only multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3. Jackson is now 3-12 when scoring fewer than four runs.

