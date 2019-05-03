Generals Win Slugfest Friday Night

May 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (14-13) surrendered a season high 16 runs, 18 hits, and six errors in their 16-9 loss to the Jackson Generals (14-13) Friday night at Smokies Stadium.The Generals scored in each of their first six innings at the plate en route to their first win of the series.

Jackson scored the first six runs on three Smokies errors in the top of the first inning off RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 0-4). Jazz Chisholm had a two-run single in the inning, while Daulton Varsho and RHP Emilio Vargas each had RBI-singles. Ramon Hernandez's RBI-double in the second extended the lead to 7-0. Hatch, Vimael Machin, and Robel Garcia each had two-RBI's in the second as the Smokies scored six to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The Generals scored seven runs over the next three innings to blow the game open. Chisholm hit a solo home run to right field and Jamie Westbrook had a two-run home run in that span. RHP Michael Rucker had an RBI-double in the sixth for the Smokies, and Jared Young had a two-run double in the eighth. Jackson scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth.

Machin and Young both finished with a double and two-RBI's. Robel Garcia and Hatch also drove in two runs in the loss. Luis Vazquez was the only other Smokie with multiple hits, he finished 2-for-5. Smokies pitchers went a combined 3-for-5 at the plate with three-RBI's and two-runs scored. Rucker struck out seven in 2.2 innings on the mound.

RHP Cory Abbott (2-1, 2.86) will take the ball Saturday night for the Smokies. RHP Sam Ellis (1-2, 2.35) will start for the Generals. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM ET. Saturday Night is Star Wars Night presented by Advance Auto Parts. Enjoy a Star Wars themed night at Smokies Stadium including Star Wars music, graphics, on-field games, characters, unique food and drinks, and specialty jerseys. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Light Saber courtesy of Regal. Saturday is also the first night of our Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Pepsi.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.