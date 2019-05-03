Generals Gameday: May 3 at Tennessee

Jackson Generals (13-13)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (14-12)

Friday, May 3 | 6:00 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game 27 | Road Game 18 | First Half Game 27

Generals Starter: RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Thomas Hatch (0-3, 5.18 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, continued their search for offensive consistency on Thursday night, coming up short twice against the Tennessee Smokies in a pair of defeats. The 5-1 and 5-2 losses to the Smokies (14-12) at Smokies Stadium dropped the Generals (13-13) a game behind Tennessee in the Southern League North division standings.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Emilio Vargas has given up four runs over his past two starts, throwing 11 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and no walks. He struggled in his previous start against Tennessee (5 ER in 5.0 IP). Likewise, Tennessee's Thomas Hatch, a 2016 third-round pick by the Cubs out of Oklahoma State, gave up nine runs to the Generals in his last meeting with Jackson, but he's coming off his first quality start of the year (6.0 IP, 2 ER at Jacksonville).

JAMIE'S GOT SOME JUICE: Generals outfielder Jamie Westbrook features a .512 slugging percentage, one of 7 SL players with an above .500 mark. What's really different for Westbrook has been his play in the outfield. His quickness, anticipation, and strong throwing arm are impacting games at a higher level this year than in his first two seasons playing in the outfield. Entering this year, Westbrook had 7 career outfield assists over 149 games in the outfield. In 2019, Westbrook already has 6 assists in his first 19 games. MILB.com's Brian Lester recently interviewed Jamie, chronicling his journey to his age-23 season.

RING IT UP: The Generals' 2018 championship celebration, a.k.a. "All We Do Is Win" Night, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 10, complete with a special post-game firework show. The night will be sponsored by Advance Financial 24/7, and 1,000 replica championship rings will be given away to the first-arriving fans on behalf of Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co.

