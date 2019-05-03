Lee to Jacksonville; Poteet to Temporarily Inactive List
May 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
PEARL, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Trustmark Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.
Right-handed starting pitcher Cody Poteet has been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List due to the birth of a child. Poteet this season is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in his four starts with the Jumbo Shrimp.
In a corresponding move, left-handed relief pitcher Dylan Lee has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Lee with the Baby Cakes pitched in five games, going 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his six innings of work. Lee started the 2019 season with Jacksonville, collecting a save while posting no record and a 1.29 ERA in his seven innings of work.
The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Braves will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger (1-4, 4.50 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mississippi left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.95 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.
