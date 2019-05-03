Lee to Jacksonville; Poteet to Temporarily Inactive List

May 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





PEARL, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Trustmark Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed starting pitcher Cody Poteet has been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List due to the birth of a child. Poteet this season is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in his four starts with the Jumbo Shrimp.

In a corresponding move, left-handed relief pitcher Dylan Lee has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Lee with the Baby Cakes pitched in five games, going 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his six innings of work. Lee started the 2019 season with Jacksonville, collecting a save while posting no record and a 1.29 ERA in his seven innings of work.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Braves will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger (1-4, 4.50 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mississippi left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.95 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.