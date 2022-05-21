Longball Lifts Ports to Victory in Pitchers' Duel

May 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - Nick Brueser and Kevin Richards hit two-run home runs in back-to-back innings and the Ports' pitching staff notched its second shutout in the last three games as Stockton defeated the Modesto Nuts 4-0 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Strong pitching was on display for the first six innings as starters Jimmy Kingsbury and Mitch Myers traded zeroes. Kingsbury allowed just one hit over five shutout innings with eight strikeouts for Modesto, while Myers scattered five hits over 6.1 innings with four strikeouts for the Ports. Neither starter factored in the decision.

With the game scoreless in the top of the seventh, Max Muncy made the defensive play of the game. With Randy Bednar at second base after a one-out double and Jack Owen coming out of the bullpen, Colin Davis hit a ground ball up the middle that Muncy kept on the infield with a diving stop. Realizing he had no play at first base, Muncy threw behind the runner at third to get Bednar in a rundown for the second out of the inning. Owen then got Harry Ford to fly out to right field to keep the Nuts (16-22) off the board.

The Ports (15-23) then took the lead against Modesto reliever Kelvin Nunez in the bottom of the seventh. Junior Perez got the inning started with a walk, and after stealing second base scored when Nick Brueser hit a two-run homer to left center field to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

In the eighth, Kevin Richards provided the Ports with insurance. T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled down the left field line to start the frame against Nunez and Richards followed with a two-run blast to left center to extend Stockton's lead to 4-0.

Owen (2-3) picked up the win giving up just two hits in 2.2 innings while retiring the final six batters of the ballgame. Nunez (0-2) took the loss for Modesto allowing four hits and four runs in three innings.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.