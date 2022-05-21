Seismic Success on Saturday for Juarez and Grizzlies Against Quakes

May 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (24-14) earned their second shutout win of the year, blanking the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (21-17) 9-0 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno pitching allowed a season-low two hits and picked up their fourth series victory of 2022.

Grizzlies starter Victor Juarez (3-0, win) was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings. The righty issued a first inning walk and didn't allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. Tyler Ahearn (2.0 IP) and Joel Condreay (1.0 IP) wrapped up the shutout with three combined punchouts.

Besides dominant pitching, Fresno also found success at the plate. In the third, an Adael Amador broken bat single and Warming Bernabel RBI double clawed the Grizzlies ahead 2-0. Trevor Boone made it 4-0 in the fourth when he mustered an infield single and advanced to third on two errors. Finally, Fresno scored five runs in the eighth to expand the advantage to 9-0. Juan Guerrero netted two runs with a single to center and Boone mashed a three-run moonshot to left field. It was the fifth three-run homer by the Grizzlies in the series.

Amador, Guerrero and Boone each provided a pair of hits with Boone driving in four runs, a career high. Guerrero waltzed home three times, a career-high as well. The Grizzlies defense also turned three double plays, a season-best. The clubs conclude the set tomorrow afternoon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Victor Juarez (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- 1B Trevor Boone (2-4, HR, 4 RBI, R)

- LF Juan Guerrero (2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Julio Carrion (2-3)

- C Diego Cartaya (0-1, 2 BB)

- RHP Yamil Castillo (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday May 22 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 3.26) vs. Fresno LHP Mason Green (2-1, 2.78) 1:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

There was a lot happening tonight at Chukchansi Park as the Grizzlies and Quakes continued their six-game series. First, it was Christian Fellowship Night with a pregame concert by Riley Clemmons. That was presented by Van-G Logistics. Second, it was Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Fans checked out all the amazing booths throughout the concourse and learned more about our community. Finally, the Grizzlies celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Fresno Falcons winning the Taylor Cup Championship. The Grizzlies took the field in exclusive, blue tribute jerseys before they were signed and auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Central California Blood Center. The Falcons became a charter member of the West Coast Hockey League in 1995 and remained a member throughout the league's eight-year existence. Their most memorable season as part of the WCHL came in 2001-2002, after starting the year 8-24, the Falcons found their mojo and turned their season around. The team finished just over .500 (33-31-0-8) and skated their way to the league's Taylor Cup championship, defeating the Idaho Steelheads in the finals.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.