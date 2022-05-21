Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

May 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tonight, we have a pregame concert for Christian Fellowship Night, Community Outreach Night and the celebration of the 2002 Taylor Cup Champion Fresno Falcons!

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Quakes LHP Maddux Bruns are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

BUSY SATURDAY AT CHUKCHANSI PARK: There will be a lot happening tonight at Chukchansi Park as the Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series. First, it is Christian Fellowship Night with a pregame concert by Riley Clemmons. Gates open at 4:30 pm with the concert starting at 5 pm. This is presented by Van-G Logistics. Second, it is Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Come check out all the amazing booths throughout the concourse and learn more about our community. Finally, the Grizzlies will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Fresno Falcons winning the Taylor Cup Championship. The Grizzlies will take the field in exclusive, blue tribute jerseys before they are signed and auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Central California Blood Center. The Falcons became a charter member of the West Coast Hockey League in 1995 and remained a member throughout the league's eight-year existence. Their most memorable season as part of the WCHL came in 2001-2002, after starting the year 8-24, the Falcons found their mojo and turned their season around. The team finished just over .500 (33-31-0-8) and skated their way to the league's Taylor Cup championship, defeating the Idaho Steelheads in the finals.

THE SINGLE-A DODGERS ARE IN TOWN: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs and the only regular season series in downtown Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies and Quakes only played each other six times, all in Fresno. The Grizzlies won four of the six games, including an epic 10-9 comeback, walk-off win on July 3rd.

SPEAKING OF WALK-OFF WINS: The Grizzlies walked off on the Quakes 8-7 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. Fresno relished their second walk-off win this season (Opening Night, April 8) with pinch hitter Zach Kokoska enjoying another game-winning hit. This was the third comeback victory for the Grizzlies in the past week and the fifth time overall this year. Kokoska took a 1-0 pitch to deep right field, ending the game on a three-run walk-off homer. The Grizzlies were trailing by three runs heading into the frame and found a way to get a crucial victory to open the series.

ROARING AND SHAKING UP SINGLE-A: The Grizzlies and Quakes are ranked 1-2 in seven different Single-A offensive categories. These categories include batting average, at-bats, hits, total bases, RBI, slugging percentage and OPS. Fresno is ranked first with a .269 batting average (Rancho Cucamonga, .258), 344 hits (Rancho Cucamonga, 335), 575 total bases (Rancho Cucamonga, 556) .449 slugging percentage (Rancho Cucamonga, .429) and an .804 OPS (Rancho Cucamonga, .803). On the other side, the Quakes are ranked first with 1,296 at-bats (Grizzlies, 1,281) and 217 RBI (Grizzlies, 204).

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (4-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (0-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 22, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 3.26) vs LHP Mason Green (2-1, 2.78)

MAY 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 5.25)

MAY 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Case Williams (2-1, 4.02)

MAY 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 7.82)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.