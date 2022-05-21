Giants Suffer 3-0 Shutout Loss to Sixers

The San Jose Giants saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to the host Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium. Five Sixers pitchers, including a pair of rehabbing Los Angeles Angels hurlers, combined on the shutout while Inland Empire hit a pair of late home runs to secure the victory. Despite the loss, the Giants (24-14) have still taken three out of the first five in the series and are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall.

San Jose starter Mason Black had a spectacular outing on Saturday tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to a league-best 1.57. Black surrendered only three hits, walked none and struck out seven during his 78-pitch performance. After allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the first, Black would retire the next 15 Sixers hitters until Max Stassi's two-out double in the sixth.

The Giants though were unable to muster any offense against Inland Empire's Alejandro Hidalgo, who fired 5 2/3 shutout innings in his start. Hidalgo worked around four hits and one walk while registering nine strikeouts.

San Jose threatened in the top of the second when Garrett Frechette tripled with one out, but Hidalgo came back to strikeout Dilan Rosario and set down Najee Gaskins on a groundout to retire the side. In the fourth, Yorlis Rodriguez singled with two outs before Frechette worked a walk, however Rosario struck out ending the inning. Then in the top of the sixth, Victor Bericoto produced a two-out double to chase Hidalgo, but 66ers reliever Daniel Hunan retired Rodriguez on a fly out to keep the game scoreless.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Archie Bradley breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the seventh before Landen Roupp was summoned out of the Giants' bullpen to begin the bottom of the inning. Roupp quickly retired the first two hitters on a groundout and a strikeout, but D'Shawn Knowles followed by smacking a solo home run to give Inland Empire a 1-0 lead.

A second rehabbing Angels pitcher then tossed a scoreless inning as Jose Quijada pitched a perfect top of the eighth before the 66ers added to their lead in the bottom half. With one out, Kevin Watson Jr. singled before Stassi, another player on a rehab assignment, connected for a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

San Jose would bring the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, but saw their comeback effort thwarted as the 66ers completed the shutout. With Chase Chaney on the mound, Bericoto singled with one out before a Frechette two-out double put runners on second and third. Chaney though came back to strikeout Rosario, the possible tying run, for the final out of the night.

GIANTS NOTES

First Time Shutout In May: The Giants were shutout for the first time in May. San Jose entered Saturday's contest averaging an impressive 7.5 runs per game this month (13-5 record). The Giants were shutout for the first time since April 30 (vs. Modesto).

Rodriguez Extends Hitting Streak: Yorlis Rodriguez (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his fourth-inning single. It's the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season.

Inside The Box Score: Mason Black retired 16 out of the 19 batters he faced during his start. Victor Bericoto (2-for-4, 2B) and Garrett Frechette (2-for-3, 2B, 3B) had multi-hit games for the Giants in the loss. Both teams finished with six hits.

On Deck: The Giants and 66ers conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at San Manuel Stadium set for 2:05 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

