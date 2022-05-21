Giants Hold off Sixers for Third Straight Win

The San Jose Giants posted their third straight win over the Inland Empire 66ers this week with a 7-6 victory on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium. The Giants jumped out to a 7-1 lead after 3 1/2 innings and managed to hold off the Sixers late to secure the win. San Jose (24-13) has now claimed eight out of their last nine games overall.

Victor Bericoto (2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) had two hits, including a key two-out, three-run double to lead the way offensively. Aeverson Arteaga (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) and Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) added two hits apiece.

San Jose started fast on Friday scoring three times in the top of the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Rodriguez led off by reaching on an error before Bericoto singled to put runners on first and second. After Dilan Rosario flied out to advance Rodriguez to third, a balk allowed the first run of the night to score. Then with two outs, Grant McCray worked a walk before Arteaga delivered a two-RBI double to make it 3-0.

Will Bednar started on the mound for the Giants and worked 3 1/3 innings with only one unearned run allowed. Bednar did not surrender a hit during his outing, walked two and struck out five. Inland Empire's only run against Bednar came in the bottom of the third on a two-out error.

San Jose would then immediately answer with a four-run fourth inning. A leadoff walk to McCray and one-out walks to Najee Gaskins and Adrian Sugastey loaded the bases for the Giants. After Garrett Frechette struck out, Rodriguez drew the fourth walk of the inning bringing home McCray for a 4-1 advantage. Bericoto then stepped to the plate and hit a bases-clearing double to center as Gaskins, Sugastey and Rodriguez all scored to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Sixers inched closer with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings before scoring once in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately saw their comeback effort fall short.

Esmerlin Vinicio (1-0) was credited with the win out of the Giants bullpen after tossing two scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk and two strikeouts. Vinicio inherited a bases loaded, none out jam in the bottom of the seventh and allowed a two-run single to Arol Vera as Inland Empire pulled to within 7-5. However, the San Jose reliever responded with consecutive strikeouts of the next two hitters - Alexander Ramirez and D'Shawn Knowles - before Jeremy Arocho popped out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Vinicio issued a leadoff walk before promptly retiring the next three hitters on a pair of groundouts and a pop out to maintain the two-run cushion.

Hunter Dula then took over in the bottom of the ninth and while he allowed a run, was able to slam the door to pick-up his first save of the year. A leadoff single from Edgar Quero and a two-out RBI double from Knowles produced a run for the 66ers to trim the Giants lead to 7-6. Dula then issued a walk to Arocho to put the potential winning run on base, but recovered with a three-pitch strikeout of Vojtech Mensik to end the game.

The Giants have scored a total of 31 runs during their current three-game winning streak. San Jose also regained solo possession of first place in the first half North Division standings - one game ahead of the Fresno Grizzlies for the top spot.

The Giants and 66ers next play the fifth game of their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at San Manuel Stadium set for 7:05 PM. Mason Black is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

