Grizzlies Blank Rancho

May 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, CA - The Quakes mustered just two hits on Saturday night in Fresno, as the Grizzlies blanked Rancho by a final of 9-0.

Grizzlies' starter Victor Juarez was brilliant, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth, earning his third win of the year.

Julio Carrion broke up the would-be no-hit bid with a single to open the sixth against Juarez (3-0). Carrion also recorded the other hit, an infield single to open the ninth.

Maddux Bruns (0-1) worked into the fourth inning for the first time this year, but was saddled with his first defeat, as he allowed four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings.

The Quakes committed three errors and grounded into three double-plays, as the Grizzlies have now won four of the first five, handing Rancho their first six-game series defeat of 2022.

Rancho (21-17) remains one game behind Lake Elsinore in the South Division and will send Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) to the hill on Sunday afternoon, as he takes on Fresno's Mason Green (2-1) at 1:05pm in the series finale.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 24th, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.