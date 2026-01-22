Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026
- Force Holds off Nets to Close off Homestand - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Win with Major Performances - Maine Celtics
- New York Knicks Sign Dillon Jones to Two-Way Contract - Westchester Knicks
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle - Valley Suns
- NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Japanese Basketball Icon in Line to Play in Greensboro on January 30 and 31 - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Long Island Nets - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island's Comeback Falls Short Despite Career Night from Grant Nelson
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith
- LI Nets Drop Tight Game against Herd in Montreal
- Long Island Nets Acquire Jamal Mashburn Jr.
- LI Nets Split Homestand against San Diego with 126-125 Loss