Long Island Falls Short against Maine

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Maine Celtics (6-7), 120-100, on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

While on assignment with Long Island, Brooklyn guard/forward Dariq Whitehead recorded a team-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Tyrese Martin tallied 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes. Long Island forward Jordan Minor recorded a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds in addition to two assists and one block in 29 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Jaylen Martin added 10 points, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.

The two teams went back and forth to start the first quarter, tying the match four times with three lead changes. Maine slipped away in the last minute of the period and closed the quarter ahead by four, 30-26. The Celtics managed to increase their lead, outscoring the Nets 34-22 in the second quarter. Maine closed the first half ahead by 16, 64-48.

Long Island tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but Maine was too hot offensively as it shot 52.6 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from behind the arc. Maine closed the quarter ahead by 26, 95-69. The Nets were able to outscore the Celtics 31-25 in the final quarter, but it was too late. Maine went on to defeat Long Island by 20, 120-100.

Boston two-way guard JD Davison posted 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 34 minutes. Celtics two-way center Anton Watson added 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Capital City on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., while Maine will return home to face Raptors 905 on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m.

