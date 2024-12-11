Herd Falls at Home to Cruise

December 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Motor City Cruise 117-94.

James Akinjo powered the Herd with 20 points while Terence Davis followed with 19 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise was Javante McCoy with 23 points and Daniss Jenkins with 20 points.

Tyler Smith knocked down the first shot of the game beyond the arc from an AJ Johnson assist to put the Herd on the board. The Cruise responded quickly with five straight points to take the lead. The Herd tallied another three-pointer before tying the game 8-8 at the nine-minute mark. Motor City cruised past the tie with nine unanswered points to take a near double-digit advantage. Stephen Thompson Jr. and Terence Davis teamed up for back-to-back baskets to keep the Herd within four. The Herd remained close until Terence Davis knocked down two straight 3-point shots to close out the first quarter. The Herd held a 23-22 edge at the break.

Motor City connected on the first basket of the second quarter, but Wisconsin stayed close with a 9-2 run. The Cruise rolled within one point, but Tyler Smith distanced the Herd with a layup. Motor City heated up, converting 11 unanswered points to push ahead by eight points. Liam Robbins broke the run with a three-pointer. The Cruise didn't slow, grabbing the last 15 points of the half and finishing on top 57-37 at the half. Terence Davis guided the Herd with 11 points in the first half.

Wisconsin secured the first two baskets of the second half, however, Motor City returned the favor with two baskets in their direction. The momentum seemed to shift after the Herd slammed a dunk and knocked down a three-pointer. James Akinjo followed with a second three-pointer in a row, but the Cruise held on to their 20-point lead. The two teams each traded two baskets for the last minute. Motor City ended on top 86-68 at the break.

The Cruise converted a lay-up at the beginning of the fourth quarter to go ahead by 20 points. AJ Johnson started the scoring for the Herd in the fourth quarter, converting a three-point play and a second free throw. Motor City had an answer for every Herd basket keeping an 18-20-point difference. At the five-minute mark, James Akinjo earned a three-point play to bring the Herd within 17 points. The Herd could not accelerate their scoring enough to catch up to Motor City who beat the Herd 117-94.

The Wisconsin Herd will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Charge in a back-to-back series on Friday and Saturday with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. both nights.

