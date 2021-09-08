Long Ball Helps Kernels Dominate Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wisconsin - The long ball nearly brought the Cedar Rapids Kernels back from a six-run deficit on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, it gave them a dominating win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 11-5.

The Kernels started the scoring in the top of the third inning when Edouard Julien hit a two-run home run. It was the second time he had homered in as many days. The next batter, Michael Helman hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season to make it a 3-0 lead for the Kernels.

The scoring wasn't done. In the fourth inning, the Kernels added three more runs, which included a two-run single from Helman to make it 6-0 lead.

The long ball came back for the Kernels in the sixth inning when Alex Isola hit a two-run home run to left field, his 14th of the season. It was part of a three-run inning and gave the Kernels a 9-0 lead.

Wisconsin cut into the lead with a four-run eighth inning and trailed just 9-5. The Kernels got a couple of those runs back in the ninth inning, including a solo home run from Matt Wallner. It was the second time he had homered in as many days as well.

The Kernels have evened the series 1-1 and will face the Timber Rattlers again on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

