Whitecaps Drop Series Opener

September 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The Great Lakes Loons made history as they powered past the West Michigan Whitecaps 18-7 on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

For only the ninth time in team history, the Whitecaps allowed four home runs in a single game as the Loons finished 10-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Great Lakes ties the record for most runs scored by an opposing team in Whitecaps franchise history. The last time West Michigan allowed 18 runs in a game was back on August 12th, 2003, in a game against the Battle Creek Battle Cats.

Meanwhile, Great lakes starting pitcher Gavin Stone tossed four innings of hitless baseball with seven punchouts as Loons pitchers combined for twelve strikeouts total in the win.

Great Lakes took the lead in the second inning, plating five runs as Joe Vranesh, Jonny Deluca, and Leonel Valera roped RBI doubles to put the Loons on top 5-0. Eddys Leonard extended the Great Lakes lead in the fourth with a three-run blast, making it 10-0. Gage Workman delivered West Michigan their first run in the seventh, a solo home run to get the 'Caps on the scoreboard, 13-1. Both teams combined for 11 runs in the ninth inning. Ryan January and Jorbit Vivas added individual home runs in the top half before the Whitecaps plated six runs in the bottom half - highlighted by a bases-clearing triple from Wenceel Perez. Still, it was too late as the Loons settled for an 18-7 victory.

Great Lakes reliever Kevin Malisheski (4-0) tossed 0.2 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts in his fourth victory of the year before leaving with an injury. Whitecaps starter Zac Shepherd (6-3) lasted only 1.2 innings while allowing five runs in his third loss of 2021. The Loons improve to 60-49 as the Whitecaps fall to 53-56. Austin Murr extended his team-best hitting streak to a career-high 14 games in the defeat.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue their last six-game series of the 2021 season from LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. West Michigan sends lefty Jack O'Loughlin to the mound against Hyun-II Choi. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.