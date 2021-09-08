Snappers Outlast Cubs 1-0 In Pitcher's Duel

With only four home games left to go in the 2021 season, fans were in for a treat on Wednesday night.

It was Beloit Health System Day 2.0. Earlier this season, Beloit Health System brought almost 3000 of its employees and families out to the ballpark to enjoy and appreciate all the hard work the hospital endured in 2020. This time around, BHS celebrated its employees from the 2021 calendar year. Employees were treated to cocktails and Chef Matthew's famous pulled pork before the game. On behalf of the entire organization, the Beloit Snappers cannot thank everyone at Beloit Health System enough for their continued hard work and dedication to the Stateline community.

The Snappers also welcomed Beloit College to Wednesday night's game. With school just getting underway, celebrating a good start to the semester is a requirement. Students and staff piled into sections 101 and 102 for the midweek matchup with the Cubs as they enjoyed a night out of the dorms. Thanks for coming Beloit College, the ballpark is only a stone's throw away, we are sure we will see you back here soon *Winky face.*

Finally, the first 1000 friends through the gate received a Snappers Commemorative Farewell Season cap. It pictures Snappy tipping his cap to the fans of Beloit he has known for the last 25+ seasons. The Snappers will be rebranding in the 2021 offseason, so fans who were lucky enough to snag one of the caps, will have a piece of the history forever. Fans itching to get a Snappers hat or shirt before they are gone forever should head over to the Shell Shop online at SnappersBaseball.com

Only four games remain at ABC Supply Stadium in 2021 - here are upcoming promotions you don't want to miss before the season is over!

Thursday fans can enjoy 2-for-1 Busch Lights, responsibly, of course, all game long.

Saturday is the final fireworks night of the season!

Then, we're closing out the season in style on Sunday with Family Fun Day. Kids can run the bases after the game, families can have a catch in the outfield, and 2-for-1 seltzers (Vizzy, Truly, and White Claw) all afternoon!

The Beloit Snappers and South Bend Cubs pitching staffs went toe-to-toe in game two of the series at ABC Supply Stadium, but the Snappers plated the only run to win 1-0. Each teams' starter went four scoreless innings. Snappers' lefty Dax Fulton went four innings, racking up a season-high seven strikeouts. Neither team plated a run until the bottom of the eighth inning. The Snappers got back-to-back doubles from Thomas Jones and Victor Victor Mesa to tally the lone run in the game. Eli Villalobos earned the win for Beloit with two innings and three strikeouts, including the final batter of the game to leave the tying run stranded at second base.

The Snappers are at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday against the South Bend Cubs for the final homestand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

