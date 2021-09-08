Kernels Bash Rattlers

September 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers found a hole they couldn't climb out of on this homestand. The Cedar Rapids Kernels jumped to a 9-0 lead and defeated the Rattlers 11-5 on Wednesday afternoon a Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Cedar Rapids (60-50) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Edouard Julien hit a two-run homer and Michael Helman followed with a solo homer.

In the fourth inning, Wisconsin starter Brandon Knarr retired the first two batters on three pitches. Then, Seth Gray doubled on a 3-2 pitch. The next two batters walked on 3-2 pitches to load the bases. Julien was next and he walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in a run. Helman was next. He lined a single to right to drive in two more runs and the Rattlers were facing a 6-0 deficit.

Julien started a rally in the top of the sixth against reliever Freisis Adames. He walked, moved to second on a balk, and took third on a flyball. Matt Wallner drove in Julien with a two-out single. Alex Isola followed with a two-run homer and the Kernels had a 9-0 advantage.

Cody Laweryson was the starting pitcher for the Kernels. He allowed three hits and struck out nine over six scoreless innings to put himself in line for the win.

Wisconsin (53-56) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carlos Rodríguez doubled with one out and Chad McClanahan doubled to drive in Rodríguez.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Rattlers plated four runs to get to within 9-5. Freddy Zamora extended his current hitting streak to six games with a two-run single. Rodríguez had an RBI single later in the inning and an error on the play would allow another run to score.

The error was on Wallner in right field and he made up for his miscue when he hit a lead-off home run in the top of the ninth. Seth Gray added an RBI single later in the inning to close out the scoring.

Cedar Rapids hit four homers on Wednesday afternoon. They have hit 28 homers in 20 games against the Timber Rattlers this season.

Game three of the series is Thursday night. Antoine Kelly, the #10 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers minor League system, is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin and is set to make his 2021 Timber Rattlers debut. The Kernels have named Louis Varland (5-1, 1.85) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:35pm.

Dean's Dip is bringing you the Coolest Night in Baseball on Thursday with a cooling towel giveaway and a Cool Fiery Brat - a Cher-Make brat with fried onions, Dean's French Onion Dip, and Jalapeños - available at the concession stands for $2.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers outfielder Joey Wiemer from Chick-fil-A.

Thursday is also the last Fox River Brewing Company Craft Brews & Brats Night with 105.7 WAPL. All fans who attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast is on AM 1280, WNAM and on internet audio with the pregame show at 6:15am. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

CR 003 303 002 - 11 12 2

WIS 000 000 140 - 5 9 0

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Edouard Julien (11th, 1 on in 3rd inning off Brandon Knarr, 1 out)

Michael Helman (18th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Brandon Knarr, 1 out)

Alex Isola (14th, 1 on in 6th inning off Freisis Adames, 2 out)

Matt Wallner (13th, 0 on in 9th inning off Kent Hasler, 0 out)

WP: Cody Laweryson (2-4)

LP: Brandon Knarr (1-1)

TIME: 3:12

ATTN: 2,947

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.