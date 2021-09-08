Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday (1:00 PM at Lake County)

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 l Game # 110

Classic Ballpark l Eastlake, Ohio l 1:00 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (56-53) at Lake County Captains (59-50)

RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.66) vs. RH Tanner Burns (2-5, 3.92)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 13, Dayton 6. (At Lake County: Captains 5, Dragons 2).

Current Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 6, Dayton 1. Jhonkensy Noel hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Captains to a win in the first game of the series. The Dragons were limited to four hits. They scored their first run in the top of the first inning and did not advance a runner past second base over the final eight frames.

Last Series vs. Lansing: The Dragons went 3-3 vs. Lansing. They hit .255 as a team with 15 runs scored (2.5 per game) while posting an ERA of 2.74 (best ERA in a series in 2021) and committing 10 errors. They stole nine bases.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are four games behind Great Lakes in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 11 games to play. They would win the tie-breaker against Great Lakes.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .444 (8 for 18) over his last seven games.

Quin Cotton is batting .438 (7 for 16) over his last five games.

Matt McLain is hitting .389 (7 for 18) over his last seven games.

Andy Fisher over his last nine relief appearances: 15.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.59 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 9 G, 15 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 25 SO, 1.20 ERA, 1-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last six relief appearances: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 17 SO, 1 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 27 with 17 Ks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thur., Sept. 9 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 5.14) at Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (5-1, 2.39)

Fri., Sept. 10 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (4-9, 4.15)

Sat., Sept 11 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.99) at Lake County RH Daniel Espino (1-6, 5.15)

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66)

