LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Toronto FC II vs Columbus Crew 2: Sept 19, 2025
Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Toronto FC II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 19, 2025
- St Louis CITY2 Clinches Best Record in the Western Conference with 2-1 Win Against Austin FC II - St. Louis City SC 2
- SKC II Earns Third Straight Result in 1-1 Home Draw Against Whitecaps FC 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Toronto FC II Gains Extra Point over Columbus Crew 2 - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II (0) - Columbus Crew 2 (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Timbers2 Battle Dynamo 2 in Texas - Portland Timbers 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field - FC Cincinnati 2
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2 - Crown Legacy FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Strive to Clinch Home Playoff Match in Final Games of the Regular Season - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chattanooga FC Players Pay Special Visit to Children's Hospital at Erlanger - Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Faces New York Red Bulls II on the Road this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC II Gains Extra Point over Columbus Crew 2
- Toronto FC II (0) - Columbus Crew 2 (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Falls to New England Revolution II
- New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Sign Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on Loan