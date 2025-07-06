LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Crown Legacy FC vs Orlando City B: July 6, 2025
July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Crown Legacy FC Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive - Down New York City FC II, 5-4, in Shootout - FC Cincinnati 2
- Cincinnati Wins 5-4 on Penalties - New York City FC II
- Jakupovic scores brace; Union II remain unbeaten in six consecutive matches - Philadelphia Union II
- Philadelphia Union II Lay 5-0 Defeat on Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II (5) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B - Crown Legacy FC
- RSL Star Diego Luna Leads U.S. vs Mexico in Sunday's Gold Cup Final - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Crown Legacy FC Stories
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
- Captain Jack Neeley scores third goal of 2025
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Chicago Fire FC II
- Three separate players find back of the net; CLFC claims second penalty shootout victory of 2025