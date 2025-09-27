LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Austin FC II vs Portland Timbers2: Sept 26,2025
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2025
- Union II secure a first-round home match in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs - Philadelphia Union II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Timbers Midfielder Felipe Carballo Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution II
- Midfielder Andrej Subotić scores match-winner in CLFC's 2025 season finale - Crown Legacy FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play MNUFC2 in Final Home Match of Regular Season - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Hosts Ventura County FC in 2025 Home Finale - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at NYCFC II - Chattanooga FC
- 26 Down, 2 to Go: Resilient Young Reds Seek Playoff Berth in Final Stretch - Toronto FC II
- St Louis CITY2 Hosts LAFC2 in Final Regular Season Home Match on Sunday Night - St. Louis City SC 2
- Timbers2 in Texas to Face off with Austin FC II - Portland Timbers 2
