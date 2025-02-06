Lions Pre-Season Tilt Takes over Langford and Starlight Stadium on May 19

(Langford, BC)- The BC Lions are heading back to Vancouver Island in 2025. The football club and City of Langford announced today that our pre-season opener will take place at Starlight Stadium on Monday, May 19 when we battle the Calgary Stampeders at 1:00 pm.

"It's a major milestone for our owner Amar Doman and the entire organization to stage a game in Langford," says Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"Vancouver Island boasts a very passionate segment of our fan base. Last year's Touchdown Pacific in Victoria served as a great reminder at our far-reaching Lions fans are across our great province."

"The City is thrilled to announce this game and looks forward to welcoming the BC Lions, the Calgary Stampeders and their dedicated fans to Starlight Stadium," stated Langford mayor Scott Goodmanson.

"We recognise that large sporting events such as this not only bring significant exposure to Langford but also contribute substantially to the local economy. This event also provides a unique opportunity for residents, particularly youth, to witness professional sports right here in their own city."

The Lions embark on the Island following the first week of 2025 Training Camp in Kamloops before returning to the Tournament Capital for the duration of camp and wrapping up our pre-season schedule at the Edmonton Elks on Friday, May 30.

Game day at Starlight Stadium also includes a fun menu of fan activities ranging from musical entertainment, food trucks and a variety of kids games.

BC Lions season ticket members will be able to opt in for their seats to the Langford pre-season game.

A general public sale for any remaining seats will begin on Tuesday, March 11 with additional details to follow.

