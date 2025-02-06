Canadian Linebacker Trevor Hoyte Signs Extension with Tiger-Cats

February 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has re-signed national linebacker Trevor Hoyte.

Hoyte, 26, suited up in all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, including six starts at linebacker, registering 27 total tackles (16 defensive tackles, 11 specials teams tackles). The 6'0, 213-pound native of Gatineau, Quebec has played 67 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Toronto Argonauts (2021-23), registering 93 total tackles (51 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles). Hoyte captured a Grey Cup championship with the Argos in 2022.

The former Carleton Raven linebacker was originally selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round (33rd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.