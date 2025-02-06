Canadian Linebacker Trevor Hoyte Signs Extension with Tiger-Cats
February 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has re-signed national linebacker Trevor Hoyte.
Hoyte, 26, suited up in all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, including six starts at linebacker, registering 27 total tackles (16 defensive tackles, 11 specials teams tackles). The 6'0, 213-pound native of Gatineau, Quebec has played 67 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Toronto Argonauts (2021-23), registering 93 total tackles (51 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles). Hoyte captured a Grey Cup championship with the Argos in 2022.
The former Carleton Raven linebacker was originally selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round (33rd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 6, 2025
- Canadian Linebacker Trevor Hoyte Signs Extension with Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Pre-Season Tilt Takes over Langford and Starlight Stadium on May 19 - B.C. Lions
- Lemon Receives Additional Sanctions for Violating CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy - CFL
- Riders Extend Homegrown Receiver Mitch Picton - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Launch the 2025 Edition of Together at School - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Canadian Linebacker Trevor Hoyte Signs Extension with Tiger-Cats
- Ticats Re-Sign Receiver Kiondré Smith for Two Years
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Running Back Ante Litre to a Two-Year Deal
- Tiger-Cats Sign National Receiver Wolitarsky
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign National Receiver Ternowski