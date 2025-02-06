Riders Extend Homegrown Receiver Mitch Picton

February 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National receiver Mitch Picton to a contract extension.

Picton (6'2-200) returns to his hometown team for his ninth year, after being selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round, 37th overall, of the 2017 CFL Draft. He suited up for 12 games in 2024, earning 185 yards on 16 receptions (11.6-yard average) and scored two touchdowns. Always clutch when the moment calls for it, Picton made back-to-back 12-yard receptions on second-and-long in the final two minutes in Week 5 to help secure a 30-23 victory over Toronto.

The Regina native made his CFL debut on July 27, 2019, against the B.C. Lions and has gone on to play 45 regular season games and four post-season matchups in Green and White over five seasons (2019-24). Picton has tallied 76 career receptions for 852 yards, including 212 yards after catch, and an 11.2-yard average. He's also scored six touchdowns.

Picton spent five seasons (2013-17) at the University of Regina, playing in 38 Canada West games with the Rams. Over that span, he caught 170 passes for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2016, he led Canada West in catches (58), receiving yards (834) and aerial touchdowns (11) en route to being named a Canada West All-Star and a First-Team All-Canadian.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.