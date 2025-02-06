Lemon Receives Additional Sanctions for Violating CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy

TORONTO - Under the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players' Association's joint drug policy, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon has been suspended for two games after testing positive for the banned substance Phentermine. The suspension comes after Lemon's appeal was denied.

Players who test positive or fail to provide a sample receive a two-game suspension for a first violation, a nine-game suspension for a second, a one-year suspension for a third, and a lifetime ban for a fourth.

Lemon is currently serving an indefinite suspension for wagering on CFL games, including one in which he played. The two-game suspension related to the drug policy violation will take effect should he be reinstated by the Commissioner's office and if he signs with a CFL Club.

All players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a positive result or failure to provide a sample. They are also required to participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is required.

The policy mandates a total number of league-wide tests equal to the total number of players in the CFL. Testing is ongoing and is conducted year-round.

