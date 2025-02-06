Alouettes Launch the 2025 Edition of Together at School

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes launched their 2025 edition of the "Together at School" community program this morning. This year marks the 27th anniversary of this initiative.

The press conference was held at Joseph-François-Perrault Secondary School, with several players in attendance, as well as the Alouettes' President and CEO Mark Weightman, Executive Director of Sport'Aide Sylvain Croteau, and Director of Centre de service scolaire de Montréal Luc Therrien.

The "Hooked on School Days" will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, and everyone will have a role to play in motivating young people, supporting them in their educational journeys, and helping them succeed. For this occasion, the Alouettes will visit three schools during the week.

For the first time in its 27 years of existence, the 2025 "Together at School" program focuses on students bullying, either verbal, physical, psychological or online. The program is supported by the organization Sport'Aide, which trains players on the subject and the approach to take with young people to ensure they convey their message efficiently.

The program will visit a minimum of 32 secondary schools across the Greater Montreal area, with the goal of reaching over 10,000 young people. The nine participating school service centers are:

-Centre de service scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM)

-Centre de service scolaire de Laval (CSSDL)

-Centre de service scolaire Pointe de l'île (CSSPI)

-Centre de service scolaire Marie-Victorin (CSSMV)

-Centre de service scolaire des Patriotes (CSSP)

-English Montreal School Board (EMSB)

-Riverside School Board (RSB)

-Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board (SWLSB)

-Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

"We are extremely proud of this program, which has built a strong reputation over the past 27 years," says Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "Being present and giving back to the community is a responsibility we take to heart. Our players have a major positive influence on young people, guiding them in essential aspects of their development. We thank Sport'Aide for its commitment and valuable contribution to supporting students this year."

It should be noted that during school visits, Alouettes players will share stories and anecdotes from their own experiences related to bullying in order to help eliminate this kind of behavior from our society.

"The Sport'Aide team is very happy to see the Montreal Alouettes confirm a meaningful collaboration for the Together at School campaign, which will educate and raise awareness among thousands of young people about the importance of acting against bullying," said Sylvain Croteau, Executive Director of Sport'Aide. "Seeing the organization invest in this program in schools and sports settings reminds us of the responsibility we all share in addressing critical issues for the development and well-being of our society. Congratulations to the Alouettes and thank you for this vote of confidence in Sport'Aide."

