Lindow Shines in Relief; Claws Win Opener 5-3

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Ethan Lindow threw four scoreless innings of relief while Casey Martin had two doubles as the BlueClaws opened their series by topping Hudson Valley 5-3 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (7-14) snapped a five game losing streak in earning the win in the first of 30 this year with the Renegades (12-10).

Hudson Valley opened the scoring with two runs in the first getting RBI doubles from Austin Wells and Tyler Hardman. Jersey Shore got one back in the bottom of the first on a groundout from Baron Radcliff.

Jersey Shore took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. McCarthy Tatum doubled in two runs and DJ Stewart drove in a run with an RBI single to put the BlueClaws up 4-2.

Ethan Lindow (1-0) threw four near-perfect innings in relief, walking one without allowing a hit. He added seven strikeouts and has allowed one run in 14.2 innings so far this year.

After Austin Wells homered off Andrew Baker to cut the lead to 4-3, Nick Matera added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to put the BlueClaws up 5-3.

Ethan Wilson, Casey Martin, and Tatum all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

Jason Ruffcorn got the last three outs to earn his league-leading fourth save of the year.

BlueClaws starter Griff McGarry gave up two runs in two innings while fanning three. Renegades starter Matt Sauer (0-1) gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss.

The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

