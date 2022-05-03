Hot Rods Game Notes

Blanked them in Brooklyn... Bowling Green started off May with a shutout win, behind fourteen strikeouts from their staff, half of which came from their starter, Seth Johnson. The Rays' number eight prospect struck out seven of fourteen batters he faced and allowed one hit over 3.2 innings of work. Conor Dryer earned his first win for the Hot Rods with four Ks over 3.1 shutout innings. Alexander Ovalles led the way for BG's lineup, going 3-4 with a double and three RBI.

Sunday's Notes... Johnson, who pitched twice in the series, finished the week with 16 strikeouts over 7.2 innings between his two starts against Brooklyn... Simon extended his hit streak to eight games... Murray has a six-game hitting streak... Ovalles tied his season-high with three hits... It was his sixth multi-hit game of the year... He had his second multi-RBI effort of the season as well... The Hot Rods are undefeated on Sundays this season (3-0)... It's the only day of the week they haven't lost a game... Sunday's series finale was the first Sunday road game of 2022.

Tied at the Top... The Hot Rods fell into a three way tie atop the South Division of the South Atlantic League after Saturday's loss. Rome and Winston-Salem both won on Saturday, and they equal the Hot Rods record at 13-7. Hickory is two games back at 11-9. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 15-5 record, with Hudson Valley three games back at 12-8. Brooklyn remains in third place, four games back with a 11-9 record.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from accross the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

