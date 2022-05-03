Correa Connects with Two Homers in 8-5 Loss

May 3, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO - It took a little while for the Asheville Tourists to settled into Tuesday morning's contest against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Asheville fell behind 8-1 but battled back to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. Ultimately the Tourists fell by a final score of 8-5.

The Grasshoppers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run Home Run from Henry Davis. In the top of the third, JC Correa hit a solo Home Run to put the Tourists on the board. Greensboro then rattled off the next six runs to take an 8-1 lead after five innings.

Michael Sandle gave Asheville a spark with a solo Home Run in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, Zach Daniels walked, stole two bases, and scored on A.J. Lee's RBI single to cut the deficit to five.

The comeback effort continued in the ninth when Daniels led off with a single and scored on Correa's second Home Run of the game. Jordan Brewer and Sandle both reached base with two outs which allowed the tying run to come to the plate. Unfortunately, the Tourists were unable to extend the game any further.

Danny Cody and Kyle Gruller each recorded scoreless outings out of the Tourists bullpen. Asheville and Greensboro are back at it Wednesday evening at 6:30pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.