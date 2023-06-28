LHP Luis Amaya Promoted to Biloxi Prior to Series Opener

June 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Luis Amaya has been promoted to Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin. In a corresponding move, C Nick Kahle has been placed on the Development List.

Amaya was promoted to Biloxi after a 2.41 ERA in 17 appearances with Wisconsin. Amaya limited opponents to one run over 14.1 innings in June, a 0.63 ERA. He previously made 33 appearances in Double-A with the Richmond Flying Squirrels during the 2021 season.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 28, 2023

LHP Luis Amaya Promoted to Biloxi Prior to Series Opener - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.