Biscuits Top Blue Wahoos, 7-2

June 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The second half of the season is here, and the Biscuits (37-33) made quick use of the fresh start with a 7-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-28) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Evan Fitterer's (4-2) 11th start of the season opened strong for Pensacola, but after retiring five batters in order, the righty surrendered a 380 ft. solo-shot to Diego Infante in the second. The home run was Infante's eighth of the season and gave Montgomery a 1-0 lead going into the third inning.

Cole Wilcox (2-6) could not have opened the game much better in his 14th start of the season, as the right-hander struck out five while allowing only one hit in the first three innings.

Austin Shenton recorded his first home run of the second half with a 396 ft. blast behind right field, putting the Biscuits ahead 3-0. Shenton finished the first half of the season as the league-leader in home runs with 14 and led the league in seven other categories.

Junior Caminero put two more runs on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI-single into right field, putting the Butter and Blue up 5-0. The third baseman brought in his 16th and 17th RBIs of the season with the knock and extended his hitting streak to six games.

Wilcox's night came to an end after five scoreless innings, recording eight strikeouts and allowing only three hits. The performance built off an impressive ballgame on June 22 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, where he allowed four hits and struck out six batters in six innings pitched.

Montgomery put up another multi-run frame during the bottom of the seventh, with Infante advancing to the plate off a throwing error by Blue Wahoos shortstop Nasim Nunez and Heriberto Hernandez scoring off a passed ball.

Pensacola started the eighth inning with their first two runs of the ballgame after Troy Johnston crushed his 13th home run of the season. However, Graeme Stinson was able to settle down and strike out two of the next three batters to end the frame.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to put together a rally in their final at-bat, as Enmanuel Mejia retired the three of the next four batters to take the opening game by a score of 7-2.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos will play again on Thirsty Thursday, June 29 with first pitch set for 6:35 and includes a Tank Top Giveaway. The featured pitching matchup pits Victor Muñoz (6-3) for Montgomery against Patrick Monteverde (7-1) for Pensacola.

The six-game series will include a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

